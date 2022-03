Corporate Spending Startup Ramp Raises $750 Million at an $8 Billion Valuation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In 2022, spotting a unicorn is no longer that rare or impressive. Nearly 1,000 private companies fit the billion-dollar valuation description, according to CB Insights. So what is still rare and impressive? Achieving so-called octocorn status.Corporate credit card and expenses start-up Ramp has done just that, only six months since earning unicorn status no less. On Monday, the company formally announced a $750 million capital raise at an eye-watering valuation just north of $8 billion.