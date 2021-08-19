|
19.08.2021 14:20:00
Corporate Training Market in the US 2021-2025 | Emergence of Cost-Effective E-learning Training Modules to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 19.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download the Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Corporate Training Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Corporate Training Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Technical Courses
- Non-technical Courses
- End-user
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT
- Others
- Method
- Blended Learning
- Offline Learning
- Online Learning
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40580
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Corporate Blended Learning Market - Global corporate blended learning market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Corporate Compliance Training Market - Global corporate compliance training market is segmented by type (online and blended) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate training market in US report covers the following areas:
- Corporate Training Market size in US
- Corporate Training Market trends in US
- Corporate Training Market industry analysis in US
This study identifies the growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in the US during the next few years.
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate training market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate training market in us are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Corporate Training Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corporate training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corporate training market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Method
- Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Method
Customer landscape
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- D2L Corp.
- Franklin Covey Co.
- GP Strategies Corp.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/corporate-training-market-size-in-us-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-training-market-in-the-us-2021-2025--emergence-of-cost-effective-e-learning-training-modules-to-boost-growth--technavio-301358293.html
SOURCE Technavio