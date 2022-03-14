|
14.03.2022 12:32:15
Corporate update from portfolio company Harpoon Therapeutics
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
PRESS RELEASE
Arix Bioscience plc
Corporate update from portfolio company Harpoon Therapeutics
LONDON, 14 March 2022: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes the recent announcement from Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP) of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, in which the company provided a corporate update.
Following a thorough analysis of its HPN424 data, including clinical results to date, the company decided to discontinue the phase 1/2 dose escalation study for HPN424 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The discontinuation will allow Harpoon to concentrate on HNP328, in development for tumours associated with delta like ligand 3 (DLL3) expression, and HPN 217 for BCMA.
Earlier in March, Harpoon announced the granting of Orphan Drug Designation for HPN328 in small cell lung cancer and Fast Track designation for HPN2178 in relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. Studies to determine the recommended phase 2 dose for both candidates are expected to complete this year.
The full text of the Harpoon announcement can be accessed here.
[ENDS]
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|PFU
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|148920
|EQS News ID:
|1301829
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12:32
|Corporate update from portfolio company Harpoon Therapeutics (EQS Group)
|
08.02.22
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
08.02.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
02.02.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Clinical development update from portfolio company LogicBio (Investegate)
|
11.01.22
|Notification of Major Share Holding (EQS Group)
|
22.12.21
|Arix Bioscience PLC: Arix Bioscience co-leads $31 million Series A financing for new portfolio company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals (EQS Group)
|
22.12.21
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Arix Bioscience co-leads $31 million Series A financing for new portfolio company Sorriso Pharmaceuticals (Investegate)
|
17.12.21
|Arix Bioscience PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|1,31
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Fortschritte im Ukraine-Krieg: US-Börsen zum Start uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger in den USA kommen am Montag vorbörslich auf keinen grünen Zweig. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien gab es zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.