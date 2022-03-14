Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)

Corporate update from portfolio company Harpoon Therapeutics



14-March-2022 / 11:32 GMT/BST

Arix Bioscience plc

LONDON, 14 March 2022: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes the recent announcement from Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP) of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, in which the company provided a corporate update.

Following a thorough analysis of its HPN424 data, including clinical results to date, the company decided to discontinue the phase 1/2 dose escalation study for HPN424 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The discontinuation will allow Harpoon to concentrate on HNP328, in development for tumours associated with delta like ligand 3 (DLL3) expression, and HPN 217 for BCMA.

Earlier in March, Harpoon announced the granting of Orphan Drug Designation for HPN328 in small cell lung cancer and Fast Track designation for HPN2178 in relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. Studies to determine the recommended phase 2 dose for both candidates are expected to complete this year.

The full text of the Harpoon announcement can be accessed here.

