Corporate Yield vs. Government Safety: Comparing Returns, Dividends, and Risk of VCLT and VGLT

The choice between the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) and the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) hinges on the trade-off between the credit safety of Treasuries and the higher yield potential of corporate debt.

Both funds target the long end of the maturity spectrum, focusing on bonds with durations between 10 and 25 years. This duration focus makes both sensitive to interest rate shifts, though VCLT adds a layer of corporate credit risk to the portfolio in exchange for higher income.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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