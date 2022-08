CORRECTING and REPLACING Bank of Queensland Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, first sentence of release dated August 17, 2022, should read: "Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has gone live with retail banking services on Temenos Banking Cloud for customers served under the BOQ and Virgin Money brands." (instead of "Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has gone live with retail banking services on Temenos Banking Cloud for customers served under the BOQ, Virgin Money and