06.04.2023 16:24:44
CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2023
The company announces that the general shareholders meeting will take place at later date then planned on initial version of investor‘s calendar.
Below we present current version of Company’s investor’s calendar:
14 04 2023 Revenue and clients for March period
20 04 2023 AB Novaturas strategy for years 2023 - 2025
15 05 2023 Revenue and clients for April period
30 05 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2023
Till 31 05 2023 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders
15 06 2023 Revenue and clients for May period
14 07 2023 Revenue and clients for June period
14 08 2023 Revenue and clients for July period
29 08 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2023
15 09 2023 Revenue and clients for August period
13 10 2023 Revenue and clients for September period
15 11 2023 Revenue and clients for October period
28 11 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2023
15 12 2023 Revenue and clients for November period
15 01 2024 Revenue and clients for December period
28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023
CFO
Vygantas Reifonas
+370 615 88259
