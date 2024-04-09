CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” investor calendar for the year 2024

We publish revised version of investors calendar. The Company plans to announce draft shareholder meeting decisions until 30 April 2024 (previous version stated – decisions). Decisions are planned to be announced before end of May.

15 02 2024 Revenue and clients for January period

28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023

15 03 2024 Revenue and clients for February period

15 04 2024 Revenue and clients for March period

Till 30 04 2024 Draft decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

13 05 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2024

15 05 2024 Revenue and clients for April period

Till 31 05 2024 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

14 06 2024 Revenue and clients for May period

15 07 2024 Revenue and clients for June period

12 08 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2024

14 08 2024 Revenue and clients for July period

13 09 2024 Revenue and clients for August period

14 10 2024 Revenue and clients for September period

11 11 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2024

15 11 2024 Revenue and clients for October period

13 12 2024 Revenue and clients for November period

15 01 2025 Revenue and clients for December period

14 02 2024 Revenue and clients for January period

28 02 2025 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2024

CFO

Vygantas Reifonas

+370 687 21603