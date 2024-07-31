|
31.07.2024 16:10:00
CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” investor calendar for the year 2024
We publish revised version of investors calendar. The Company will announce interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months on August 23, 2024, taking into consideration recent change in finance team of the Company.
15 02 2024 Revenue and clients for January period
28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023
15 03 2024 Revenue and clients for February period
15 04 2024 Revenue and clients for March period
Till 30 04 2024 Draft decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
15 05 2024 Revenue and clients for April period
22 05 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2024
Till 31 05 2024 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
14 06 2024 Revenue and clients for May period
15 07 2024 Revenue and clients for June period
14 08 2024 Revenue and clients for July period
23 08 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2024
13 09 2024 Revenue and clients for August period
14 10 2024 Revenue and clients for September period
11 11 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2024
15 11 2024 Revenue and clients for October period
13 12 2024 Revenue and clients for November period
15 01 2025 Revenue and clients for December period
14 02 2024 Revenue and clients for January period
28 02 2025 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2024
Aukse Kriauciunaite
Interim CFO
+370 630 37367
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novaturas AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Novaturas AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novaturas AB Registered Shs
|1,90
|1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX mit Zuwächsen -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Märkte schließen fester
Der heimische Markt gibt seine Anfangsgewinne im Verlauf teilweise ab, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter in der Gewinnzone notiert. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten daneben zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Aufschläge.