|
17.05.2024 16:12:07
Correction: AB KN Energies financial information reporting dates in 2024
Correction: Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024 will be released on 21 May 2024.
AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2024 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|29 February 2024
|Unaudited financial statements for the year 2023
|27 March 2024
|Audited financial statements for the year 2023
|21 May 2024
|Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024
|14 August 2024
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2024
|15 November 2024
|Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024
On 30 April 2024, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.