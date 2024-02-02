02.02.2024 08:36:27

Correction:AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 4th quarter of 2023

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2023. The webinar is scheduled for 2 February 2024 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer.

The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Taavi Gröön after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 10:15 am (EET) on 2 Februrary at the latest, to kristiina.tamberg@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/c32e0b9c-7cdc-4cd6-98b2-a393dac28b85@e864b8f5-cba1-4fb8-b779-bceeee179593

The registration will be open until 2 February at 10:15 am (EET). 

The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi YouTube account.

Kristiina Tamberg
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 52 85 521
kristiina.tamberg@tvesi.ee



