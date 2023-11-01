Correction: Aspo’s financial reporting in 2024

Aspo Plc

Aspo Plc corrects the stock exchange release published on November 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m regarding Aspo’s financial reporting in 2024. In the original Finnish release, in paragraph four, in the sentence "Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2024 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than February 23, 2024" there was an incorrect year in connection with the date. In the English release, the year was correct.



Aspo’s financial reporting in 2024



In 2024, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:



- financial statement release for 2023 on Friday, February 16, 2024

- interim report for January–March on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

- half year financial report for January–June on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

- interim report for January–September on Tuesday, October 29, 2024



The Consolidated financial statements and Sustainability report 2023 will be published on the company’s website during week 10.



Aspo’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2024, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2024 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than February 23, 2024. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box PL 70, FI- 02151 Espoo, Finland.



Aspo’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fi and www.aspo.com.





