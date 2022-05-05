+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
05.05.2022 21:19:35

CORRECTION - atai Life Sciences to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued yesterday under the headline "atai Life Sciences to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results" by ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI), please note the first and second paragraphs, which contained statements referencing the 2022 IR financial results posting and executives on the video interview, as well as forward-looking statements, have been modified. The corrected release follows:

atai Life Sciences N.V. (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, plans to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results and business update on Monday, May 16, 2022.

A video interview with atai management will be available at 8:30 a.m. (ET) at https://vimeo.com/atailifesciences. The archived video interview will be available in the "Events” section of the atai website at https://www.atai.life/.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

atai's business model combines funding, technology, scientific, and regulatory expertise with a focus on innovative compounds, including psychedelic therapy and other drugs with differentiated safety profiles and therapeutic potential. By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. atai has offices in New York, San Diego, Boston, London, and Berlin. For more information, please visit https://www.atai.life/.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Email: greg.weaver@atai.life

Media Contact:
Maggie Gordon
Senior Manager, Communications
Email: maggie@atai.life


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Registered Shs 4,20 -0,57% ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen