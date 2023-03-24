Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

24 March 2023 at 4.00 p.m.

Correction: Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

On 2 March 2023, Aktia Bank announced changes in the number of own shares held by the company. In accordance with the previous release, 96,185 shares were divested on 2 March 2023 and 3,042 shares were divested on 14 March 2023 to approximately 500 persons in accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive scheme directed to all Aktia employees and as part of the company’s short-term remuneration programmes. The number of shares that will be divested approximately on 14 April 2023 has changed. The total number of shares to be divested at that time is 2,316 (the number announced previously was 1,086 shares).

After the divestments carried out on 14 March 2023, the company holds a total of 169,499 shares. After the divestments to be carried out on approximately 14 April 2023, the company holds a total of 167,183 shares.

