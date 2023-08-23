|
23.08.2023 08:53:28
Correction: Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
23 August 2023
Notification no. 7/2023
Correction to notification no. 3/2023: Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation
For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
