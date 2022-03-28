ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MARCH 2022, 4:20 P.M. EEST

Correction: Decisions taken by Enento Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

Correction: In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairperson of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 53,000 annually and that the members of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 37,500 annually.

The Annual General Meeting of Enento Group Plc was held today at the headquarters of the company in Helsinki, Finland under special arrangements due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 82 shareholders representing 17 474 412 shares and votes were represented at the meeting. The Annual General Meeting approved the Financial Statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO from liability for the financial year 2021 and resolved to approve the Remuneration report for governing bodies.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute funds of EUR 1.00 per share as an equity repayment from the reserve for invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to shareholders who are recorded in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the payment on 30 March 2022. The equity repayment will be paid on 11 April 2022.

DECISIONS TAKEN BY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors and the Auditor

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors will consist of six members.

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board Petri Carpén, Erik Forsberg, Patrick Lapveteläinen, Martin Johansson, Tiina Kuusisto and Minna Parhiala were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders Nomination Board, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Chairperson of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 53,000 annually and that the members of the Board of Directors be remunerated EUR 37,500 annually. An attendance fee of EUR 500 shall be paid per Board of Directors meeting.

For attending the Board Committee meetings, the Chairpersons of the Committees will be remunerated EUR 500 per meeting and the Committee members shall be remunerated EUR 400 per meeting. The members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board will not be remunerated. Reasonable travel expenses for attending the meetings will be reimbursed to the members of the Board of Directors and Shareholders’ Nomination Board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorized Public Accountants firm, was re-elected as the company’s auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified the company that Authorised Public Accountant Martin Grandell would be the auditor-in-charge. The remuneration of the auditor will be paid according to the reasonable invoice approved by the Board of Directors’ Audit Committee.

Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on one or more issuances of shares, which contain the right to issue new shares in the company or to transfer the company’s treasury shares. The authorisation covers up to a total of 1,500,000 shares.

The Board of Directors was also authorised to resolve on a directed issuance of shares in the company. The authorisation is proposed to be used for material arrangements from the company’s point of view, such as financing or carrying out business arrangements or investments or for other such purposes determined by the Board of Directors in which case a weighty financial reason for issuing shares and for a possible directed issuance of shares.

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on all other terms and conditions of the issuance of shares, including the payment period, grounds for the determination of the subscription price and subscription price or issuance of shares without consideration or that the subscription price may be paid besides in cash also by other assets either partially or entirely.

The authorisation is effective for 18 months from the close of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. until 28 September 2023. The authorisation will revoke the share issue authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 29 March 2021.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares

Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 1,500,000 of the company’s own shares, in one or several instalments.

The shares would be repurchased using the company’s invested unrestricted shareholders’ equity, and thus, the repurchases will reduce funds available for distribution. The shares could be repurchased, for example, for developing the Company's capital structure, for financing or carrying out potential corporate acquisitions or other business arrangements, to be used as a part of the Company’s remuneration or incentive plan or to be otherwise transferred further, retained by the Company as treasury shares, or cancelled.

In accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors, the shares could also be repurchased otherwise than in proposition to the existing shareholdings of the company as directed repurchases at the market price of the shares quoted on the trading venues where the company’s shares are traded or at the price otherwise established on the market at the time of the repurchase.

The Board of Directors shall resolve on all other matters related to the repurchase of the Company’s own shares, including on how shares will be repurchased. Among other means, derivatives may be used in acquiring the shares. The authorisation is effective for 18 months from the close of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. until 28 September 2023. The authorisation will revoke the authorisation to repurchase the company’s shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 29 March 2021.

The minutes of the meeting will be available on Enento Group’s Investors site at investors.enento.fi at the latest on 11 April 2022.

DECISIONS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The organizational meeting of the Board of Directors elected among its members Patrick Lapveteläinen as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has in its organizational meeting evaluated the independence of the Directors in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. The Board noted that all members of the Board are independent of the Company and all except Patrick Lapveteläinen and Martin Johansson are independent of the significant shareholders. The Board of Directors noted that the Company is in compliance with recommendation 10 of the Corporate Governance Code.

The Board elected Petri Carpén, Martin Johansson and Erik Forsberg as Members of Audit Committee. The Board elected Petri Carpén as Chairman of Audit Committee.

Helsinki, 28 March 2022

ENENTO GROUP PLC

The Board of Directors

