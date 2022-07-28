AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding



28-Jul-2022 / 16:47 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AVEVA Group plc (the Company) CORRECTION - Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces a correction to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 22 July 2022 under Sequence No. 176717 (the Announcement). The number of shares granted to James Kidd under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan was incorrect. The Announcement stated that the number of shares granted was 35,022 shares but the correct number of shares granted was 40,859. All other details were correct. The amended text for James Kidd is shown below. Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below. Name Role Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4) James Kidd Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 40,859(2)(3) The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP. The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction of certain performance conditions disclosed in the Companys 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022. The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 40,859 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 40,859 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

