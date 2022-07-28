|
28.07.2022 17:47:38
Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
AVEVA Group plc
(the Company)
CORRECTION - Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces a correction to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 22 July 2022 under Sequence No. 176717 (the Announcement). The number of shares granted to James Kidd under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan was incorrect. The Announcement stated that the number of shares granted was 35,022 shares but the correct number of shares granted was 40,859. All other details were correct. The amended text for James Kidd is shown below.
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below.
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00BBG9VN75
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|AVV
|LEI Code:
|213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|OAM Categories:
|2.1. Home Member State
|Sequence No.:
|177896
|EQS News ID:
|1408571
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
