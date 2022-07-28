Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 17:47:38

Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

28-Jul-2022 / 16:47 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

CORRECTION - Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

The Company announces a correction to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 22 July 2022 under Sequence No. 176717 (the Announcement). The number of shares granted to James Kidd under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan was incorrect. The Announcement stated that the number of shares granted was 35,022 shares but the correct number of shares granted was 40,859. All other details were correct. The amended text for James Kidd is shown below.

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below.

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4)

James Kidd

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

40,859(2)(3)

 

  1. The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP.
  3. The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction of certain performance conditions disclosed in the Companys 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022.
  4. The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

James Kidd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

40,859

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

40,859

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 177896
EQS News ID: 1408571

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408571&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

28.07.22
 Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
27.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)