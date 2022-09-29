|
29.09.2022 16:44:46
Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
AVEVA Group plc
(the Company)
CORRECTION - Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces a correction to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 15 December 2021 under Sequence No. 7844V (the Announcement). The number of shares disclosed as granted to Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary, under the AVEVA Group plc Restricted Share Plan (AVEVA RSP) was incorrect. The Announcement disclosed that the number of shares in respect of which the options were granted was 3,344. The disclosure below reflects the correct number of share options granted under the AVEVA RSP and the AVEVA Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP).
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00BBG9VN75
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|AVV
|LEI Code:
|213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|OAM Categories:
|2.1. Home Member State
|Sequence No.:
|191464
|EQS News ID:
|1453557
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
