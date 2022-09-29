Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 16:44:46

Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

29-Sep-2022 / 15:44 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

CORRECTION - Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

The Company announces a correction to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 15 December 2021 under Sequence No. 7844V (the Announcement). The number of shares disclosed as granted to Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary, under the AVEVA Group plc Restricted Share Plan (AVEVA RSP) was incorrect. The Announcement disclosed that the number of shares in respect of which the options were granted was 3,344. The disclosure below reflects the correct number of share options granted under the AVEVA RSP and the AVEVA Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP).

 

Name

Name of Award

Date of  Award

Number of Shares Subject to the Award

Helen Lamprell

AVEVA RSP

15/12/2021

7,753

AVEVA LTIP

15/12/2021

4,409

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Helen Lamprell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Amendment notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share options under (1) the AVEVA RSP and (2) the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

£0.03556

 

7,753

2.

£0.03556

4,409

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

 

12,162

0.03556

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-12-15

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 
