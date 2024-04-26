|
Correction: Director / PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
This is a correction to the "Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)” announcement released on 24 April 2024 at 14.57 pm. The original announcement included an erroneous reference to shares "purchased” by Jason Elphick (a PDMR). The transaction relates to shares sold by Jason Elphick and therefore the incorrect reference to shares purchased has been removed from the amended announcement which now follows.
The full amended text is shown below. All other details in the announcement remain unchanged.
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 10,039 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.
The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
|2. Reason for the notification
|a. Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
b. Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
|a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|(i) Sale of 5,000 shares from nominee account
(ii) Sale of 5,039 shares from nominee account
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|
|
|d. Aggregated Information:
|Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|e. Date of transaction
|23 April 2024
|f. Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
OSB GROUP PLC
|Jason Elphick
|t: 01634 848 944
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
|Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk
|t: 01634 838973
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB Group PLCs
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
