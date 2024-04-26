26.04.2024 13:20:39

Correction: Director / PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

This is a correction to the "Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)” announcement released on 24 April 2024 at 14.57 pm. The original announcement included an erroneous reference to shares "purchased” by Jason Elphick (a PDMR). The transaction relates to shares sold by Jason Elphick and therefore the incorrect reference to shares purchased has been removed from the amended announcement which now follows.

The full amended text is shown below. All other details in the announcement remain unchanged.

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company was notified that Jason Elphick (a PDMR) sold 10,039 ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company.

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ("UK MAR") relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction(i) Sale of 5,000 shares from nominee account
(ii) Sale of 5,039 shares from nominee account
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
  1. £3.92062
  2. £3.938202
  1. 5,000
  2. 5,039
d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

  1. 5,000
  2. 5,039


Aggregated price
  1. £19,603.10
  2. £19,844.60
e. Date of transaction23 April 2024

f. Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphickt: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary





 
  
Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations		 
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.ukt: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OSB Group PLC Registered Shs 4,70 2,17% OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen