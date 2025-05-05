Correction: Ex-dividend date and procedure for the payment of Pieno Žvaigždes AB dividends for the year 2024

Correction of the Dividend Ex-Date

All other information remains unchanged

------------------------------------------------------------------

On 25 April 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždes AB decided to allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2024 and to pay out EUR 0.14 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 12 May 2025 are shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždes AB.

The Ex-Date or the first day from when on regulated market (i.e. on stock exchange) with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of Pieno Žvaigždes AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2024 is 9 May 2025.

From 21 May 2025 the dividends are paid out in the following order:

to the shareholders, whose Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

to the shareholders, whose Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB Šiauliu bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB Šiauliu bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Šiauliu bankas).





Laimonas Vaškevicius

CFO

+370 5 246 1419