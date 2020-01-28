|
28.01.2020 01:15:00
Correction - Food Recall Warning - Certain milk products may be unsafe due to presence of sanitizer
OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on January 24, 2020 has been amended to correctly identify the affected products. The corrections for these products are marked by an asterisk (*). This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Agropur Cooperative is recalling certain milk products from the marketplace due to the presence of sanitizer. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Sealtest
Skim Milk
2 L
64420001412
FE 08 (1490)
Sealtest
Skim Milk
4 L
64420001405
1490 FE08
Sealtest
1% Milk
4 L
64420001603
1490 FE08
Sealtest
2% Milk
4 L
64420000774
1490 FE08
Sealtest
2% Milk
1 L
64420000798
FE 08 (1490)
L'ecole, c'est nourissant
2% Milk
150 mL
55872001068
FE 08 (1490)
Sealtest
3.25% Milk
1 L
64420000224*
FE 08 (1490)
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. The affected products should not be consumed.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
