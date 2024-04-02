|
02.04.2024 18:04:08
Correction for Bouygues: Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights
REGULATED INFORMATION
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Paris, 02/04/24
Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|
Date
|
Shares
|
Voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|31 March 2024
|379,032,942
|492,634,269
|491,139,238
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.
BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
