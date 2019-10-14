|
Correction for Food Recall Warning for Certain President's Choice brand Powdered Infant Formula
OTTAWA, Oct. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning of certain powdered infant formula issued on October 6, 2019 is revised to correctly identify the formula that may be contaminated with Cronobacter spp. President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula had been incorrectly identified as having been associated with the testing results.
Accordingly, the following product is no longer subject to a food recall warning:
Product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
President's Choice
Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula
900 g
0 60383 69839 3
EXP 2021 AU 29
It has now been confirmed that the testing results indicate that certain President's Choice brand Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter spp. Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling the formula described below.
The following product has been sold nationally and should not be consumed.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
President's Choice
Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula
638 g
0 60383 12994 1
EXP 2020 NO 05
What you should do
If you think you or a family member became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness. Although Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's surveillance activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
