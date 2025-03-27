CORRECTION: Harju Elekter Group's audited Annual Report 2024

In the published notice, the year has been corrected (correct 2024).

AS Harju Elekter Group presents its consolidated audited Annual Report for 2024 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 20 February 2025, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

The consolidated audited revenue for the year 2024 was 174.7 million euros, the operating profit was 6.4 million euros and net profit 3.2 million euros.

The original audited Annual Report 2024 document is submitted in machine-readable .xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100004250/reports).

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

