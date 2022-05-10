|
10.05.2022 12:35:00
CORRECTION: Missing MAR label in earlier press release ”The Board of Bilia has decided to repurchase own shares”
Bilia AB (publ) issues a correction of the press release ”The Board of Bilia has decided to repurchase own shares”, published today on May 10, 2022, at 08:35 CEST.
The correction refers to that the press release lacked MAR label with reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Instead it was incorrectly referred to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980).
The following text should have been included in the press release:
”This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 10, 2022, at 08:35 CEST.”
Gothenburg, May 10, 2022
Bilia AB (publ)
For information please contact:
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se
This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 10, 2022, at 12:35 CEST.
Facts about the Bilia Group
Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.
Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.
Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.
Attachment
- CORRECTION Missing MAR label in earlier press release The Board of Bilia has decided to repurchase own shares
