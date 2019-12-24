Correction Notice to Press Release Regarding Dividend Amount on Preference Shares, Series 9

CALGARY, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX, NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today a correction to its press release issued on December 10, 2019 in respect of the dividend amount declared on its Preference Shares, Series 9 only. In the press release, the dividend amount payable March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020 was misstated as $0.26926. The correct amount is $0.25606.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

