Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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06.07.2026 08:30:05
Correction of a release from 02.07.2026 13:00 GMT/BST - Holding(s) in Company
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
The following announcement replaces the 'Holding(s) in Company' announcement released on 02-Jul-2026 at 13:00 BST under EQS News ID 2359032 (Sequence No. 434730).
The original announcement was released in error: although issued under the name of Molten Ventures plc (LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10, TIDM GROW), the TR-1 notification it contained related to another issuer and did not reflect the correct notification made to Molten Ventures Plc. The original announcement should be disregarded in its entirety.
The full corrected text of the TR-1 notification in respect of Molten Ventures plc is set out below.
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
01-Jul-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
01-Jul-2026
13. Place Of Completion
New York
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|434991
|EQS News ID:
|2360210
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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