Cryptology Asset Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDEW / ISIN: MT0001770107
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19.08.2026 09:26:03
Correction of a release from 17/08/2026, 13:05 CET/CEST - Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
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Samara Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 10 August 2026 up to and including 14 August 2026 were 78 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 15 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 10 August 2026 up to and including 14 August 2026, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 September 2025 up to and including 14 August 2026 amounts to 493,610 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Birkirkara/Malta, 17 August 2026
Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
End of Media Release
Issuer: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Key word(s): Finance
19.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
|CBD 3020 Birkirkara
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@samara-ag.com
|Internet:
|https://www.samara-ag.com/
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299009Q1YLGBNUECY13
|EQS News ID:
|2385536
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2385536 19.08.2026 CET/CEST
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