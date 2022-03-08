Correction of an alternative prior-year key figure of a division in the ad hoc release on the 2021 Annual Report - Group-level figures unchanged

Implenia AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Implenia published its Annual Report for 2021 and an ad hoc press release about its annual results on 1 March 2022. In both documents, the alternative performance measure 'underlying performance at EBIT level for Division Real Estate in the previous year 2020' was erroneously given as CHF 56.9 million; the correct figure is CHF 60.4 million.

Contact for media: Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts: Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com

29 March 2022: Annual General Meeting 17 August 2022: Interim results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

