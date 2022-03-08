|
Correction of an alternative prior-year key figure of a division in the ad hoc release on the 2021 Annual Report - Group-level figures unchanged
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Glattpark (Opfikon), 8 March 2022
17 August 2022: Interim results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
