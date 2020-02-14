Correction regarding ISIN code for BTU in prospectus

PRESS RELEASE

February 14, 2020

In the prospectus, that was made public today, regarding Saniona AB's (publ) rights issue of units, it has been noted that the ISIN code for the BTU (Sw. Betald Tecknad Unit) is incorrect. The correct ISIN code for the BTU is SE0013775269.



For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 03:55 p.m. CET on February 14, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona (OMX: SANION) focuses on research and development of drugs to treat rare diseases of the central nervous system. Saniona intends to independently develop and commercialize treatments for orphan indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. The company currently has three proprietary programs in clinical development and four clinical development programs in partnership. Saniona’s drug discovery platform is focused on ion channel research and the company has a broad portfolio of early stage programs. Saniona’s partners include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics.

