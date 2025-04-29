CORRECTION: Regarding the publication date of Novaturas audited annual report

Novaturas announces that due to objective circumstances, the publication date of the audited financial statement for 2024 has been rescheduled. The report is planned to be released on June 12, 2025. The revised publication date is due to the processes of audit and internal financial report preparation taking longer than planned. The complexity of these processes is related to additional assessments of reconciliation of balances with overseas suppliers and some adjustments to the information required.



It is recalled that during the 2023 audit, the management of Novaturas initiated a reconciliation of balances with suppliers for prior periods (up to 2022). The scope of this exercise and outstanding revised responses from certain suppliers delayed the process. As a result, the company’s 2023 financial statements included a qualification, indicating that certain data in this report may be subject to some adjustments.



It should be noted that these prior period adjustments will not affect the 2024 results. The reconciliation processes with suppliers for 2024 are proceeding smoothly.



The management of Novaturas aims to ensure the quality and accuracy of the 2024 financial statements and to providing information in full compliance with all applicable requirements. In this way, the company aims to ensure that the qualification related to the noted prior periods will no longer be applied.



About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For more information:

Darius Undzenas

CFO

+370 678 05749