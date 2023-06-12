SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 June 2023 at 3:30 pm



CORRECTION: Sampo plc's share buybacks 09/06/2023 (Finnish release)

Sampo plc’s Finnish stock exchange release published on 12 June 2023 regarding share buybacks on 9 June 2023 included an incorrect attachment. All the other information in the release was correct.

The correct attachment for buybacks on 9 June 2023 is attached to the Finnish correction release.





SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications





For further information, please contact:



Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030



