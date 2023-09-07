Correction to company announcement 11/2023: Result of conversion of bonds to shares (related parties are updated)

The deadline for request of conversion of the remaining convertible bonds for 20,250,000 DKK signed in July 2016 and the remaining convertible bonds for 2,101,493 DKK signed in March 2016, expired on 6 September 2023.

The total issued bonds amount to 22,351,493 DKK divided on 11 bond owners.

The 11 bond owners have chosen to convert their bonds into FirstFarms shares with effect from 29 September 2023. The shares will be issued at price 45.97 as to convertible bonds for 20,250,00 DKK signed July 2016 and at price 46.15 as to convertible bonds for 2,101,493 DKK signed March 2017, corresponding to a total of 486,034 shares.

Thus, a capital increase of 4,860,340 DKK will be carried out as per 29 September 2023, corresponding to 486,034 shares at nominal 10 DKK, and the company’s new share capital will hereafter be 99,463,110 DKK.

The following closely related parties have requested conversion of bonds: Thoraso ApS (closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard) for 10,000,000 DKK at price 45.97, NKB Invest ApS (closely related to vice chairman Asbjørn Børsting) for 1,000,000 DKK at price 45.97, Sønderborg Korn ApS (closely related to board member Claus Ewers) for 4,000,000 DKK at price 45.97 and CEO Anders H. Nørgaard for 750,000 DKK at price 45.97.

