19.04.2024 22:20:51

Correction to Company announcement – No. 23 / 2024

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 19, 2024 Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has a correction to company announcement No. 23 /2024, April 19, 2024 - regarding transactions in Zealand’s shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons it was reported that member of the management, Henriette Wennicke, was allocated a total of 8,008 restricted stock units with a total value of DKK 9,577,568.00.

The correct number was a total of 8,008 restricted stock units with a total value of DKK 4,788,784.00.

Please see the attached file(s).

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Attachment


