|
11.04.2022 16:00:00
Correction to company announcement nr. 2 from 8 April 2022
No. 3/2022
Copenhagen, 11 April 2022
Correction: Company announcement nr. 2 of 8 April 2022 was missing to mention what constituted inside information. The inside information is the change in EBITDA in the annual report (DKK 0.9m) compared to the Q4 report (DKK 2.7m).
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard
CFO
For press inquiries please contact:
Mette Jessen
E-mail: press@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 pm CEST on 11 April 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lauritz.com Group A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.