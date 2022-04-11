+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 16:00:00

Correction to company announcement nr. 2 from 8 April 2022 

 


No. 3/2022

Copenhagen, 11 April 2022

 


Correction: Company announcement nr. 2 of 8 April 2022 was missing to mention what constituted inside information. The inside information is the change in EBITDA in the annual report (DKK 0.9m) compared to the Q4 report (DKK 2.7m).

 

 

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

 

For press inquiries please contact:

Mette Jessen
E-mail: press@lauritz.com

 

  

 

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

 

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

 

 

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 pm CEST on 11 April 2022.

 


