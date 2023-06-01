|
01.06.2023 07:45:00
Correction: Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first three months of 2023
Note: In the explanation of the results for the first quarter of 2023, the change in net profit is adjusted (from -37.6% to -51%).
According to preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for three months of 2023 amounted to 53.7 million EUR – 6.4 % increase comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first three months of 2022 amounted to 50.4 million EUR).
The Group earned 1.5 million EUR net profit over the first three months of 2023 or 51% less than in the same period last year (net profit for the first quarter of 2022 was EUR 3.044 million).
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and Finance Director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Attachment
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vilkyskiu pienine AB
|4,41
|56,38%
