17.03.2023 08:59:28
Correction: Updated Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2023
Amber Grid is updating the investor calendar for 2023 as follows:
• 17.03.2023 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2022;
• 17.03.2023 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders,
• 11.04.2023 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
• 05.05.2023 – interim information for the three months of 2023;
• 08.08.2023 – interim information for the six months of 2023;
• 06.11.2023 – interim information for the nine months of 2023.
