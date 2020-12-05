Correctional Service Canada Recognizes Volunteers and Winner of Taylor Award

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has over 4500 volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to work with and support the offenders in our care and custody. As we mark International Volunteer Day, CSC would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank all of our volunteers for their service.

Each year, CSC recognizes an exemplary volunteer through its Taylor Award. We are pleased to announce that Darryl McCullough is the winner of the 2019 Taylor Award for his exceptional service at Beaver Creek Institution for the past 22 years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers and staff have found innovative ways to support offenders virtually and continue to connect with inmates through services by telephone, letters, virtual classes, and book clubs. Their commitment and dedication to making a difference continues to shine during these challenging times.

Volunteers help CSC meet its mandate and mission to encourage and assist offenders in becoming law-abiding citizens by providing rehabilitation programs and helping released offenders re-adapt to life in the community. They share their skills and talents, learn about the criminal justice system and contribute to the safety of their community.

CSC volunteers come from all ages and backgrounds, and represent the diversity of Canadian society.

CSC relies on community involvement to deliver its programs and services effectively and to help successfully and safely reintegrate offenders into society.

The Taylor Award, established in November 2001 , is named after Dr. Charles and Charlotte Taylor of Wolfville, Nova Scotia for their lifetime dedication to faith-based counseling with offenders in correctional facilities and in the community, and for Dr. Taylor's contribution to the development of prison ministry education.

"Thousands of Canadians volunteer their time, energy and passion to helping offenders become law-abiding citizens. This contributes to upholding public safety. They provide a bridge for offenders to safely transition from incarceration to the community. I am thankful for all of our volunteers and extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's Taylor Award recipient, Darryl McCullough, who has made a profound impact through his volunteerism."

Anne Kelly, Commissioner, Correctional Service Canada

