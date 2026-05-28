Gaming Corps AB Aktie

Gaming Corps AB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14U9G / ISIN: SE0007100615

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28.05.2026 21:00:00

Corsair Gaming Stock Takes Off After Unveiling New AI Products. Should You Buy Into the Rally?

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares have been flying lately. The company, which provides gamers and creators with high-tech computing equipment, has become a hot buy after unveiling new products that focus on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. It's now become a bit of a cross between a gaming stock and an AI stock, and investors are loving it.On Thursday, the stock hit a new 52-week high, having now more than doubled since the start of the year. Is the rally sustainable, however? Can Corsair Gaming's stock continue to soar higher, or has it become too expensive a buy due to its recent surge?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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