Corsicana Attorney Featured Speaker at Criminal Defense Lawyers CLE

CORSICANA, Texas, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Keathley, partner in the Corsicana Law Firm of Keathley and Keathley was recently a featured speaker at Continuing Legal Education seminars in College Station and in Waco. The seminars were presented by the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association as part of the Criminal Defense Lawyers Project. The Texas Criminal Dense Lawyers Association is a statewide professional organization that was founded in 1971 to educate and support criminal defense lawyer across the state.

Steve Keathley was selected to present a training program on closing arguments in criminal cases. He has over 25 years of experience as an attorney in criminal law and served as the Navarro County District Attorney from 2002 to 2007. His experience and background in criminal law was one of the key reasons that he was asked to make the presentation. During the course of his career, Steve Keathley has conducted over 150 jury trials and made the closing argument in those cases.

For nearly 50 years, the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association has provided resources and training for criminal defense lawyers in Texas. Criminal Defense Lawyers Project was started in 1973 and receives a grant each year from the Judicial and Court Personnel Training Fund. The goals of the grant include:

1) Legal Education on criminal law, mental health, forensic issues and trial practice for lawyers who represent indigent defendants.

2) Creating educational materials on criminal law to assist lawyers in defending those accused of crimes.

3) Training attorneys to be better qualified to represent indigent clients accused of capital murder

4) Training attorneys to be more knowledgeable on mental health

5) Providing technical assistance to attorneys that are representing clients accused of capital crimes.

The Criminal Defense Lawyers Project exists to promote the effective and equitable administration of criminal justice in partnership with the courts of the State of Texas.

