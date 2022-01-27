Cortavo's Tom Lasswell, Vice President of IT Operations Featured in Cobb County Magazine

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tom Lasswell, Vice President of IT Operations at Cortavo, was featured in Cobb in Focus Magazine for the January/February 2022 issue. Cobb in Focus often highlights people, events and accomplishments within Cobb County, and Tom served as a perfect candidate for living in Marietta and working in Cobb County.

Tom Lasswell, Vice President of IT Operations at Cortavo, was featured in Cobb in Focus Magazine for the latest issue.

The featured interview with Tom included his biography, professional history and recent accomplishments. Tom attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, learned the industry formally and launched his career in IT, later holding roles at CBS, CDW and iVision. Eventually, Tom was hired at Aventis Systems, an IT hardware and software provider catering to small to mid-sized businesses.

Eventually, Aventis Systems customers also wanted intangible services like migration, on-site help, office IT services, training and warranty support. Over time, a fully managed IT solution had taken shape in their minds leading Aventis Systems to reimagine IT support. Finally, the alignment of company vision with customer demand spawned a new sister company — Cortavo.

"I wanted to provide people with the very solution they wanted, minus the all-too-common fear of using it." Tom expressed to Cobb in Focus, "My colleagues and I strive to provide real IT solutions and support, versus just being another vendor to call. We also want to be present for IT planning, projects, investment and advice — not just when something breaks. Our passion is helping others like us succeed in an area where they might not be the most confident. Folks can focus on their business' core competency while we focus our core competency on their business."

Cortavo proudly operates as an IT services provider from within the City of Marietta and Cobb County, but serves small to mid-sized clients well beyond and throughout the Southeast.

About Cortavo

Cortavo is an all-inclusive managed IT solution created by Aventis Systems. Based in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo provides all the hardware, software, network infrastructure, 24/7/365 tech support and cloud services necessary to address small to medium-sized business technology needs and challenges at a smooth and predictable monthly cost. Cortavo manages technology expansion and supports thousands of small business employees throughout the southeastern United States.

For customer service or media inquiries, please call 1-866-267-8286, visit www.Cortavo.com or connect with Cortavo by Aventis Systems on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

About Cobb in Focus Magazine

Cobb in Focus considers living and working in Cobb County a privilege as more companies and families make the move to this thriving county. Cobb in Focus Magazine is your way to connect with other Cobb businesses. Each issue celebrates the advantages of the community while giving you the tools you need to flourish in your professional life.

For advertising sales, contact Publisher Jamie Ryan at jamie@cobbinfocus.com , or 770.650.1102, ext. 142

For editorial, contact Editor Cory Sekine-Pettite at cory@newsouthpublishing.net , or 770.650.1102, ext. 100

Contact Information:

Cortavo by Aventis Systems, Inc.

Drake Dunaway

1-866-528-9313 x 661

drake.dunaway@aventissystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cortavos-tom-lasswell-vice-president-of-it-operations-featured-in-cobb-county-magazine-301469151.html

SOURCE Cortavo by Aventis Systems