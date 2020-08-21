Corteva Agriscience Recognized As An Employer of Choice 2020

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience has been named an Employer of Choice by HR Director (HRD) Magazine in the annual HRD Asia Awards 2020. The awards cover 11 key areas of the employee experience and are given in recognition of companies that display strong commitment to engaging and growing their employees throughout their careers.

Corteva brought home the gold medal following a panel analysis of the company's initiatives and a research process that reaches out to employees for additional references.

According to HRD, Corteva Agriscience has a culture of learning and emphasis on staff to "Be Curious". Learning opportunities are infused in all facets of an employee's career, from subscriptions to top learning applications, participation in regional initiatives, cross-country functional learning programs, and in-country competency development programs.

"It is an honor to join a group of exceptional companies recognized as Employers of Choice, not only for their consistent efforts in engaging employees, but also as a company that has a keen understanding of the changing demands of today's highly competitive labor landscape," said Theresa Effeney, Corteva Agriscience Human Resources Director, Asia Pacific.

"The unprecedented conditions of 2020 may have put us on our toes in ensuring all Corteva Agriscience employees remain safe and well. To top this with the recognition as an Employer of Choice confirms that we, as an organization, can come out stronger amid any challenge as long as we stand united in delivering our purpose while staying true to our values and commitment," said Effeney.

Corteva Agriscience is the first agriculture company to win this award. It marked its first year as a standalone pure-play agriculture company in June after spinning off from DowDuPont.

We're growing what matters. A career at Corteva Agriscience includes resources to help grow your professional skills, industry expertise and personal perspectives. Find out more at: https://careers.corteva.com/en-us/

About Corteva Agriscience (NYSE: CTVA)

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

TM, ®, SM Trademarks and service marks of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont or Pioneer, and their affiliated companies or their respective owners. © 2020 Corteva

Contact:

Philis Ang

Corteva Agriscience

+65 8518 9530

philis.ang@corteva.com

SOURCE Corteva Agriscience