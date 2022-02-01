Cortexyme Announces Change in Executive Leadership Team

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Christopher Lowe, the company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. This appointment follows the departure of Casey Lynch as the company’s chief executive officer and chair of the board. Current independent board member David Lamond will replace Ms. Lynch as the chair of the board. Additionally, Cortexyme announced the departure of Steve Dominy, MD, as the company’s chief scientific officer and board member.

On behalf of Cortexyme’s board, Mr. Lamond said, "We want to recognize and thank Casey and Steve for their foundational contributions to Cortexyme, including the seminal discovery of the role P. gingivalis plays in the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, in addition to leading efforts to establish clear proof of concept validation in the recently completed GAIN Trial. Their conviction in following the evidence has created an attractive pipeline based on a rigorous scientific approach. Our top priority is to leverage our company’s strategic assets and drive the next stage of development at Cortexyme. Looking ahead, the board is highly confident in Chris Lowe's ability to lead this next stage of the company’s development as he works to optimize the value of Cortexyme’s pipeline, in addition to leading efforts to explore opportunities to acquire additional assets and partnerships.”

Mr. Lowe said, "We are well-positioned with an innovative pipeline full of strategic opportunity, and benefit from a strong balance sheet. I look forward to working closely with the Cortexyme team to execute the next phase of the company’s strategic plan. We strive to leverage our proprietary science and pioneering pipeline and advance these assets through both external partnerships and internal development.”

Lowe has served as Cortexyme’s chief operating officer since February 2021, and as the company’s chief financial officer since January 2019. Mr. Lowe has more than 20 years of senior executive leadership experience with life science companies. He also has been an independent director of numerous life science companies, in addition to leading many successful transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers, and licensing transactions. Mr. Lowe holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University and a M.B.A. from St. Mary’s University.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. The company’s causation evidence for Alzheimer’s disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories around the world, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate,” "expect,” "believe,” "plans,” "intends,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "estimate,” "project,” "outlook,” "runway,” "forecast,” "potential” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, the strategic development path for atuzaginstat and other programs and indications; opportunities to acquire additional assets and partnerships; its business plans, pipeline, strategy, internal development and external partnerships and timeline and prospects, and milestone expectations; financial position and performance; the implementation of cost reduction measures; the potential of atuzaginstat to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other indications; the timing of announcements and updates relating to its clinical trials and related data; the potential therapeutic benefits, safety and efficacy of the company’s product candidate or library of compounds; and statements about its ability to obtain, and the timing relating to, further development of atuzaginstat. Forward-looking statements are based on Cortexyme’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors” in Cortexyme’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Cortexyme undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005577/en/