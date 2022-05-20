Cortexyme Appoints Dr. Philip Low to Its Board of Directors

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapeutic approaches to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Philip S. Low, a renowned targeted drug discovery researcher and veteran biotech entrepreneur, to the company’s Board of Directors.

"In conjunction with today’s acquisition of Novosteo, we are very pleased to welcome a distinguished researcher, innovator, and entrepreneur of Dr. Philip Low’s caliber to our Board of Directors,” said David Lamond, chairman of Cortexyme’s Board of Directors. "His vast expertise across targeted drug discovery, prolific research abilities, and proven track record as a leading biotech entrepreneur further bolsters the scientific and clinical expertise of the Board, following on the recent addition of neurologist and leading expert in Alzheimer’s and dementia care Dr. Marwan Sabbagh.”

"The Cortexyme team and I share the same passion for challenging the status quo to deliver breakthrough therapeutics,” said Dr. Philip Low. "I look forward to contributing my perspective at the Board level as the newly combined company sets its strategic path forward and delivers much needed innovation to patients suffering from degenerative diseases.”

Dr. Philip S. Low is the Presidential Scholar in Drug Discovery and the Ralph C. Corley Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University. Dr. Low has spent more than 30 years exploring novel methods for targeted drug discovery, including target identification, drug design and synthesis, animal testing, and human clinical evaluation. He has published more than 500 scientific articles and has more than 360 U.S. patents and patents pending. Eight drugs stemming from his research are currently undergoing human clinical trials and seven companies (Endocyte Inc., OnTarget Laboratories Inc., Novosteo Inc., Erythrocure Inc., Umoja Biopharma Inc., Morphimmune Inc. and Eradivir Inc.) have been founded to commercialize these discoveries. Dr. Low has received an NIH MERIT Award, the ACS Award for Cancer Research (Sosnovsky Award), the AACR Award for Outstanding Chemistry in Cancer Research, both of Purdue's awards for outstanding research (McCoy and Sigma Xi Awards), the University’s highest career achievement award (Morrill Award), the American Chemical Society’s Esselen Award and numerous other National and International awards. Dr. Low received his B.S. in Chemistry from Brigham Young University and his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients diagnosed with degenerative diseases. The company’s innovative pipeline includes a precision bone growth molecule and drug-targeting platform to treat rare skeletal diseases, bone cancer and injury, in addition to small molecule therapeutics targeting the infectious pathogen P. gingivalis’ role in degenerative disease progression, including for indications such as periodontal disease, oral potentially malignant disorders, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

