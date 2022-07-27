Cortexyme Corporate Name Change to Quince Therapeutics to Take Effect on August 1, 2022

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) today announced that the company’s planned corporate name change to Quince Therapeutics is expected take effect on Monday, August 1, 2022. In conjunction with the corporate name change, the company plans to issue a news release that will provide a business update detailing Quince Therapeutics’ go-forward growth strategy and development pipeline plans.

Additionally, the company’s ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Global Select Market is expected change to "QNCX” effective at the open of market trading on Monday, August 1, 2022. The company’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "CRTX” until market close on Friday, July 29, 2022. The corporate name change to Quince Therapeutics does not affect the rights of the company’s stockholders. Outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

Quince Therapeutics also plans to launch its new corporate website and social media presence on Twitter and LinkedIn on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate,” "expect,” "believe,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "estimate,” "project,” "outlook,” "forecast,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our anticipated corporate name change and related timing. Forward-looking statements are based on Cortexyme’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors” in Cortexyme’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2022, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Cortexyme undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005263/en/