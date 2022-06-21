Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Cortexyme : Preclinical Data Show Efficacy Of COR803 For Coronavirus Infections Treatment

(RTTNews) - Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) announced new preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of its 3CLpro inhibitor, COR803, for treatment of coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In ongoing preclinical research, COR803 successfully reduced viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in vivo after oral treatment, the company said in a statement.

Findings from the company's latest mouse study of COR803 included a decrease of virus titer in lung tissue after four days of treatment compared to vehicle control; Comparable efficacy in animals orally dosed twice daily vs dosed once daily; and decreased lung weights in COR803 treated versus vehicle-treated animals, indicating improved pathology. Histopathological analysis is ongoing.

Cortexyme is currently in IND-enabling preclinical studies for COR803 and plans to explore partnership and licensing opportunities to support the future development of COR803.

