18.10.2019 12:00:00
Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
- Consolidated revenues were consistent for the quarter and increased 2% for the year, driven by continued strong performance in Television advertising revenues, up 4% for the quarter and 7% for the year
- Consolidated segment profit(1) was down 4% for the quarter and up 2% for the year
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 29% for the quarter and 35% for the year
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $22.9 million ($0.11 per share basic) for the quarter and $156.1 million ($0.74 per share basic) for the year
- Net debt to segment profit(1) leverage down to 2.82 times, in part due to debt repayments of $249.9 million
- Free cash flow(1) of $93.6 million for the quarter and $310.0 million for the year
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its fourth quarter and year end financial results today.
"Our strong performance in fiscal 2019 reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to optimize our core business and build for the future. Corus delivered both record annual consolidated revenue and segment profit, driven by strong growth in Television advertising in every quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on providing great content to audiences across multiple platforms and our client-centric, data-driven selling approach is yielding impressive results. Additionally we ramped up our slate of owned content in the year, which will further accelerate our long-term revenue diversification objectives through increased sales in the global content marketplace. The purposeful combination of targeted investments and the significant progress we are making towards our leverage goals are building a stronger, more resilient Corus. We are excited to build on the momentum in the coming year."
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Year ended
August 31,
August 31,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Television
343,755
344,646
1,544,892
1,499,322
Radio
33,724
34,438
142,590
148,025
377,479
379,084
1,687,482
1,647,347
Segment profit (1)
Television
108,612
108,738
573,524
541,789
Radio
6,911
8,457
34,646
40,308
Corporate
(5,747)
(2,634)
(23,085)
(6,469)
109,776
114,561
585,085
575,628
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
22,947
33,675
156,084
(784,509)
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) (2)
27,930
39,534
181,006
238,411
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$0.11
$0.16
$0.74
($3.77)
Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) (2)
$0.13
$0.19
$0.85
$1.14
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (2)
$0.11
$0.16
$0.74
($3.77)
Free cash flow (1)
93,554
95,966
309,970
349,007
Consolidated Results from Operations
Consolidated revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2019 were $377.5 million, consistent with $379.1 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $109.8 million, a decrease of 4% from $114.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended August 31, 2019 was $22.9 million ($0.11 per share basic), as compared to $33.7 million ($0.16 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $6.8 million ($0.02 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $27.9 million ($0.13 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $7.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $39.5 million ($0.19 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.
Consolidated revenues for the year ended August 31, 2019 were $1,687.5 million, up 2% from $1,647.3 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $585.1 million, an increase of 2% from $575.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2019 was $156.1 million ($0.74 per share basic), as compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $784.5 million ($3.77 loss per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $26.3 million ($0.09 per share, net of income taxes), an impairment on an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $181.0 million ($0.85 per share basic, net of income taxes) for the current fiscal year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2018 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $1.0 billion ($4.85 per share basic, net of income taxes), and business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $17.1 million ($0.06 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $238.4 million ($1.14 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.
Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 was impacted by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brands. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of television brands was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three months and year ended August 31, 2019, this has resulted in an additional $16.7 million and $103.2 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income attributable to shareholders, net of income taxes, by $12.3 million ($0.06 per share basic) and $75.9 million ($0.36 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.
Operational Results - Highlights for Q4 2019 Television
- Segment revenues were flat in Q4 2019 and increased 3% for the year
- Advertising revenues increased 4% in Q4 2019 and 7% for the year
- Subscriber revenues were down 4% in Q4 2019 and 2% for the year
- Merchandising, distribution and other revenues were down $3.5 million in Q4 2019 and $6.7 million for the year
- Segment profit(1) was flat in Q4 2019 and increased 6% for the year
- Segment profit margin(1) of 32% in Q4 2019 and 37% for the year, compared to 32% and 36%, respectively, in the prior year
Radio
- Segment revenues decreased 2% in Q4 2019 and 4% for the year
- Segment profit(1) decreased $1.5 million in Q4 2019 and $5.7 million for the year
- Segment profit margin(1) of 20% in Q4 2019 and 24% for the year, compared to 25% and 27%, respectively, in the prior year
Corporate
- Free cash flow(1) of $93.6 million in Q4 2019 and $310.0 million for the year, compared to $96.0 million and $349.0 million, respectively, in the prior year
- Net debt to segment profit(1) leverage of 2.82 times at August 31, 2019, down from 3.28 times at August 31, 2018, in part due to debt repayments of $249.9 million for the year
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 29% in Q4 2019 and 35% for the year, compared to 30% and 35%, respectively, in the prior year
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for October 18, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and free cash flow that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:
To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward- looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2018 and the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2019 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at August 31,
As at August 31,
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
82,568
94,801
Accounts receivable
372,828
388,751
Income taxes recoverable
13,772
3,305
Prepaid expenses and other assets
19,557
20,723
Total current assets
488,725
507,580
Tax credits receivable
25,035
18,047
Investments and other assets
51,707
82,213
Property, plant and equipment
225,927
231,192
Program rights
507,913
538,357
Film investments
53,336
43,424
Intangibles
1,876,235
2,012,086
Goodwill
1,383,958
1,387,652
Deferred income tax assets
59,463
62,403
4,672,299
4,882,954
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
429,483
405,762
Current portion of long-term debt
76,339
106,375
Provisions
10,331
11,175
Total current liabilities
516,153
523,312
Long-term debt
1,655,406
1,877,558
Other long-term liabilities
278,117
295,206
Provisions
7,686
7,801
Deferred income tax liabilities
472,700
502,274
Total liabilities
2,930,062
3,206,151
EQUITY
Share capital
830,477
2,330,477
Contributed surplus
1,512,818
12,119
Accumulated deficit
(758,757)
(856,668)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12,187
36,460
Total equity attributable to shareholders
1,596,725
1,522,388
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
145,512
154,415
Total equity
1,742,237
1,676,803
4,672,299
4,882,954
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three months ended
Year ended
August 31,
August 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
377,479
379,084
1,687,482
1,647,347
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
267,703
264,523
1,102,397
1,071,719
Depreciation and amortization (1)
37,326
19,839
182,354
81,861
Interest expense
26,313
31,005
117,718
127,346
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment
—
—
—
1,013,692
Gain on debt modification
—
—
(3,889)
—
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
6,779
7,703
26,316
17,071
Other expense (income), net
(1,455)
609
10,474
5,692
Income (loss) before income taxes
40,813
55,405
252,112
(670,034)
Income tax expense
12,287
15,545
71,445
88,129
Net income (loss) for the period
28,526
39,860
180,667
(758,163)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
(206)
117
309
724
Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(3,887)
(344)
(31,538)
12,916
(4,093)
(227)
(31,229)
13,640
Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):
Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets
(801)
—
(2,440)
(118)
Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans
1,647
7,421
(9,295)
11,550
846
7,421
(11,735)
11,432
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
(3,247)
7,194
(42,964)
25,072
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
25,279
47,054
137,703
(733,091)
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders
22,947
33,675
156,084
(784,509)
Non-controlling interest
5,579
6,185
24,583
26,346
28,526
39,860
180,667
(758,163)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders
19,700
40,869
113,120
(759,437)
Non-controlling interest
5,579
6,185
24,583
26,346
25,279
47,054
137,703
(733,091)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:
Basic
$0.11
$0.16
$0.74
($3.77)
Diluted
$0.11
$0.16
$0.74
($3.77)
(1)
Net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 was impacted
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated
Total equity
Non-
Total
As at August 31, 2018, as
previously presented
2,330,477
12,119
(856,668)
36,460
1,522,388
154,415
1,676,803
IFRS 9 transitional adjustment (1)
—
—
—
9,396
9,396
—
9,396
IFRS 15 transitional adjustment (1)
—
—
1,985
—
1,985
—
1,985
Adjusted balance as at
September 1, 2018
2,330,477
12,119
(854,683)
45,856
1,533,769
154,415
1,688,184
Comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
156,084
(42,964)
113,120
24,583
137,703
Dividends declared
—
—
(50,863)
—
(50,863)
(28,366)
(79,229)
Reduction of stated capital
(1,500,000)
1,500,000
—
—
—
—
—
Actuarial loss on post-retirement
benefit plans
—
—
(9,295)
9,295
—
—
—
Share-based compensation
expense
—
699
—
—
699
—
699
Divestiture of subsidiary with a
non-controlling equity interest
—
—
—
—
—
(5,120)
(5,120)
As at August 31, 2019
830,477
1,512,818
(758,757)
12,187
1,596,725
145,512
1,742,237
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated
Total equity
Non-
Total
As at August 31, 2017
2,291,814
11,449
114,492
22,938
2,440,693
158,828
2,599,521
Comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
(784,509)
25,072
(759,437)
26,346
(733,091)
Dividends declared
—
—
(198,201)
—
(198,201)
(30,809)
(229,010)
Issuance of shares under
dividend reinvestment plan
38,578
—
—
—
38,578
—
38,578
Issuance of shares under stock
option plan
85
—
—
—
85
—
85
Actuarial gain on post-
retirement benefit plans
—
—
11,550
(11,550)
—
—
—
Share-based compensation
expense
—
670
—
—
670
—
670
Funding of equity interest
—
—
—
—
—
50
50
As at August 31, 2018
2,330,477
12,119
(856,668)
36,460
1,522,388
154,415
1,676,803
(1)
Refer to the Company's Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders for details on New Accounting Pronouncements Adopted in Fiscal 2019 in the Impact
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH
FLOWS
Three months ended
Year ended
August 31,
August 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
2019
2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) for the period
28,526
39,860
180,667
(758,163)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:
Amortization of program rights
122,301
122,966
516,431
516,300
Amortization of film investments
3,591
5,980
16,035
16,197
Depreciation and amortization
37,326
19,839
182,354
81,861
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment
—
—
—
1,013,692
Deferred income taxes (recovery)
8,960
5,130
(10,166)
16,869
Impairment of investment in associate
—
—
8,720
—
Share-based compensation expense
214
163
699
670
Imputed interest
9,219
9,910
41,209
43,240
Gain on debt modification
—
—
(3,889)
—
Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap
—
—
—
24,644
Payment of program rights
(143,886)
(141,744)
(537,954)
(513,186)
Net spend on film investments
(1,797)
(2,795)
(45,029)
(33,722)
CRTC benefit payments
(1,338)
(1,059)
(2,561)
(2,332)
Other
780
(1,391)
(5,921)
(6,665)
Cash flow from operations
63,896
56,859
340,595
399,405
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
51,143
48,922
2,958
(28,498)
Cash provided by operating activities
115,039
105,781
343,553
370,907
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(18,477)
(8,820)
(30,055)
(16,117)
Proceeds from sale of property
—
300
—
845
Business divestiture, net of divested cash
—
—
12,529
—
Business acquisition
—
—
(6,011)
—
Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets
(3,008)
(2,866)
(6,678)
(10,308)
Cash used in investing activities
(21,485)
(11,386)
(30,215)
(25,580)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Decrease in bank loans
(59,976)
(27,188)
(249,949)
(108,639)
Deferred financing costs
(98)
—
(3,440)
(4,088)
Issuance of shares under stock option plan
—
—
—
85
Dividends paid
(12,718)
(50,588)
(38,150)
(198,808)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(6,957)
(7,080)
(30,365)
(28,809)
Other
(458)
(438)
(3,667)
(3,968)
Cash used in financing activities
(80,207)
(85,294)
(325,571)
(344,227)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
13,347
9,101
(12,233)
1,100
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
69,221
85,700
94,801
93,701
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
82,568
94,801
82,568
94,801
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended August 31, 2019
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
343,755
33,724
—
377,479
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
235,143
26,813
5,747
267,703
Segment profit (loss)(1)
108,612
6,911
(5,747)
109,776
Depreciation and amortization
37,326
Interest expense
26,313
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
6,779
Other income, net
(1,455)
Income before income taxes
40,813
Three months ended August 31, 2018
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
344,646
34,438
—
379,084
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
235,908
25,981
2,634
264,523
Segment profit (loss)(1)
108,738
8,457
(2,634)
114,561
Depreciation and amortization
19,839
Interest expense
31,005
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
7,703
Other expense, net
609
Income before income taxes
55,405
Year ended August 31, 2019
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
1,544,892
142,590
—
1,687,482
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
971,368
107,944
23,085
1,102,397
Segment profit (loss)(1)
573,524
34,646
(23,085)
585,085
Depreciation and amortization
182,354
Interest expense
117,718
Gain on debt modification
(3,889)
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
26,316
Other expense, net
10,474
Income before income taxes
252,112
(1)
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Year ended August 31, 2018
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
1,499,322
148,025
—
1,647,347
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
957,533
107,717
6,469
1,071,719
Segment profit (loss)(1)
541,789
40,308
(6,469)
575,628
Depreciation and amortization
81,861
Interest expense
127,346
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment
1,013,692
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
17,071
Other expense, net
5,692
Loss before income taxes
(670,034)
(1)
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance
REVENUES BY TYPE
Three months ended
Year ended
August 31,
August 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Advertising
226,033
218,896
1,101,814
1,043,810
Subscriber fees
123,028
128,329
496,447
507,756
Merchandising, distribution and other
28,418
31,859
89,221
95,781
377,479
379,084
1,687,482
1,647,347
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL
MEASURES
Three months ended
Year ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
August 31,
August 31,
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
22,947
33,675
156,084
(784,509)
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Impairment of investment in associates
—
—
7,565
—
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges
—
—
—
1,010,061
Gain on debt modification
—
—
(2,856)
—
Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network
—
—
814
—
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
4,983
5,859
19,399
12,859
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
27,930
39,534
181,006
238,411
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$0.11
$0.16
$0.74
($3.77)
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Impairment of investment in associates
—
—
$0.03
—
Broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges
—
—
—
$4.85
Gain on debt modification
—
—
($0.01)
—
Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network
—
—
—
—
Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
$0.02
$0.03
$0.09
$0.06
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$0.13
$0.19
$0.85
$1.14
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Year ended
August 31,
August 31,
Free Cash Flow
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
115,039
105,781
343,553
370,907
Investing activities
(21,485)
(11,386)
(30,215)
(25,580)
93,554
94,395
313,338
345,327
Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)
—
1,571
9,161
3,680
Deduct: cash provided by business divestiture, net of divested cash(2)
—
—
(12,529)
—
Free cash flow
93,554
95,966
309,970
349,007
(1)
Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies
(2)
Disposition of the Telelatino Network
