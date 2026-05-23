CorVel Aktie
WKN: 917184 / ISIN: US2210061097
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24.05.2026 01:45:17
CorVel Stock Is Down 45%, But This Fund Just Made a $20 Million Move
On May 14, 2026, Owls Nest Partners IA disclosed a new position in CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL), acquiring 348,329 shares in an estimated $20.06 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Owls Nest Partners disclosed a new holding of 348,329 CorVel shares, with the estimated transaction value pegged at $20.06 million based on average closing prices from January through March. The quarter-end position was valued at $19.04 million, a net change that includes underlying price movement over the period. No prior stake was reported in the previous filing.CorVel is a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare management and cost containment solutions, with a focus on the insurance and risk management sector. The company combines advanced analytics and automation to streamline claims processing and deliver value to clients managing complex healthcare and liability exposures. CorVel's strategic emphasis on innovation and operational efficiency positions it as a competitive player in the evolving insurance services landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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