Cosentino Unveils The 2020 Dekton Collection

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosentino , the world leader in quartz, natural stone, and recycled surface production, today announces the launch of the 2020 Dekton Collection comprised of four chromatic series: Avant-Garde, Portfolio,Chromica and Liquid. The 11 colors in the exclusive palette offer a wide range of designs for both indoor and outdoor surfaces.

Dekton Avant-Garde Series

The three hues in the Avant-Garde series draw inspiration from the most coveted natural stone materials.

Helena: Featuring a translucent appearance of white and grey hues, this colorway is inspired by onyx natural stone.

Featuring a translucent appearance of white and grey hues, this colorway is inspired by onyx natural stone. Khalo is inspired by Patagonia Natural Stone, one of the most appreciated granites worldwide.

is inspired by Patagonia Natural Stone, one of the most appreciated granites worldwide. Laurent: Inspired by the natural stone Port Laurent, the striking colorway features a dramatic dark brown background crisscrossed with veins of gold.

Dekton Portfolio Series

The Portfolio series includes three dark, matte shades inspired by various natural rocks.

Bromo : A dark blue shade, inspired by metamorphic, smooth rocks such as slate.

: A dark blue shade, inspired by metamorphic, smooth rocks such as slate. Milar : Features gray and brown tones inspired by rusted and eroded materials.

: Features gray and brown tones inspired by rusted and eroded materials. Rem: Inspired by one of the most elegant white marbles in the world, this hue features a delicate design of brown and gray veining accompanied by touches of gold.

Dekton Liquid Collection

Designed in collaboration with London-based pattern experts, PATTERNITY, these unique colors visualize the power of liquid.

Liquid Shell offers a varying off-white hue and rippling pattern that captures the landscape of the ocean floor.

offers a varying off-white hue and rippling pattern that captures the landscape of the ocean floor. Liquid Embers represents a meeting point between fire and liquid; a dark, carbon-like design reminiscent of magma.

represents a meeting point between fire and liquid; a dark, carbon-like design reminiscent of magma. Liquid Sky explores the movement of gravity. Featuring a white base and swirling, cloud-like pattern of flowing gray veins.

Dekton Chromica

Designed in collaboration with Daniel Germani Designs, Chromica is comprised of two deeply saturated hues, drawing inspiration from nature's most remote places.

Baltic emerges from the most daring depths of the sea. A pure, deep dark blue.

emerges from the most daring depths of the sea. A pure, deep dark blue. Feroe combines a subdued and sophisticated character, resulting in a unique dark green hue. A tone created in harmony, it perfectly complements warm, fresh design palettes.

About Dekton® by Cosentino

Dekton® is a sophisticated mixture of the raw materials used to manufacture glass, porcelain and quartz surfaces. Dekton retails for $58-$96 per square foot, depending on thickness and color. To learn more, visit dekton.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosentino-unveils-the-2020-dekton-collection-301073281.html

SOURCE Cosentino