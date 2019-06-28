Cosmetic Dentist in Brandon, FL Changes Lives Through Customized Smile Makeovers

BRANDON, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Cherry, esteemed cosmetic dentist in Brandon, FL, now welcomes new patients to discover the life-changing benefits of smile makeovers. Patients who are unhappy with their teeth often hide their smile when they laugh, pose for pictures, and even when talking with close friends. Dr. Cherry is restoring confidence and happiness in patients throughout Brandon and the Tampa Bay are by providing them with a completely customized smile makeover.

When a patient with chipped, damaged or stained teeth visits his office, Dr. Cherry creates a tailored approach to improve the patient's smile based on that patient's specific needs and goals. Dr. Cherry analyzes a variety of attributes, including if the midline is correct, if the teeth are the proper shade, and if the position of the tooth is adequate. From there he works with the patient to create a treatment plan that will give the patient their desired smile.

Depending on the patient's needs, Dr. Cherry's plan can consist of one treatment or multiple treatments that work together to improve the esthetics of the smile. These treatments range from general dental work, such as fillings and gum disease treatment, to cosmetic dentistry treatments, such as professional teeth whitening, crowns and bridges, porcelain veneers, and dental implants. Dr. Cherry's goal with every smile makeover is to create a complete smile that enhances a patient's facial esthetics and is easy to maintain. He has found that this process produces the longest-lasting results.

Dr. Cherry has been voted Top Dentist since 2008. He uses his education, experience, and state-of-the-art technology to provide the best possible care for his patients. And, he takes pride in the results. "I love it when I see people's smiles transform," Dr. Cherry explains while discussing his cosmetic dentistry treatment. "They are much happier, and they feel great about themselves. When you change someone's smile you are making a huge impact on their life."

Dr. Cherry's team proudly practices the "art of listening," promising to take time to hear and acknowledge their patients' questions and concerns. This cosmetic dentistry team focuses on quality of care over quantity, and strives to achieve that goal through expertise, individualized attention, and advanced, minimally invasive dental technology.

Patients with damaged and missing teeth who are looking for a smile makeover including veneers, dental implants, and teeth whitening in Brandon, FL can connect with Dr. Cherry for a smile makeover cosmetic dentistry consultation by calling 813-684-4777 or visiting visit http://www.drjohncherry.com.

About the Cosmetic Dentist

Dr. John M. Cherry provides personalized, convenient, and comprehensive dental care to the Brandon, FL, community. Having been in the area for over 30 years, Dr. Cherry takes pride in being able to build long-lasting relationships with his patients through supportive, compassionate care and by practicing the art of listening. Dr. Cherry is trained by the prestigious Pankey Institute for advanced dental education and the Midwest Implant Institute for implant surgery and is skilled at many dental procedures, including placing and restoring dental implants. He and his team are passionate about creating a friendly and welcoming office environment and exceptional dental services in a modern facility that keep patients returning for oral health care for years to come. To learn more about the practice, please call the office at 813-684-4777 or visit http://www.drjohncherry.com.

