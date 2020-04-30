Cosmetic Procedure Interest Boom in the Zoom Age Highlights Benefits of Botox, Says Beverly Hills Physicians

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 22article on Inside Hook reports on the sudden increase in cosmetic procedure interest since video conferencing became the leading form of communication. Due to the recent closure of physical offices because of new social distancing policies, video calls and meetings have vastly boosted the amount of time individuals unintentionally spend staring at themselves through the small, mirror-like box onscreen that often gives people an unflattering reflection of themselves. The article explains that, while individuals normally pay attention mostly to what others are saying in meetings or maybe gathering their thoughts for what they are going to say, now that their faces are staring back at them it's hard not to dwell on the imperfections they see. Los Angeles-based health and beauty medical group Beverly Hills Physicians says that, while beauty treatments and procedures may be on hold for now, individuals can utilize this time to think about what they might like to have done and it's never a bad time to start the ball rolling on procedures in the future.

Beverly Hills Physicians says that it can be hard to accept the fact that our appearances do matter to us a great deal. Whether it's making a good first impression on a date or in an interview, the clinic says how a person presents themself can make or break an opportunity. Beverly Hills Physicians notes an individual's appearance also plays an important role in self-esteem, saying that when people feel good about their appearance, they exude more confidence as well.

The Southern California health and beauty medical group says that due to advances in medical technology, improving one's looks has never been easier to achieve. When it comes to video conferencing, Beverly Hills Physicians notes that what most individuals come to worry about are facial lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. The clinic says that these can all be treated both through traditional facelifts that as well as through nonsurgical treatments such as Botox or other injectables. What most people once assumed was reserved for Hollywood elites and the like in years past has increasingly become accessible to the everyday individual, offering everyone the ability to put their best face forward.

